New look for the new season for MK Dons

The new-look MK Dons home kit has been revealed by Castore.

After many seasons wearing Errea shirts, Dons’ fresh new attire was revealed ahead of the first pre-season friendly of the new campaign tonight, away at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The first of three kits to be revealed, the home shirt features a fusion pattern across the shirt as well as a black and red trim around the neck and sleeves.

Mo Eisa in his new shirt

Pro and replica shirts will be made available for purchase, with Castore taking over duties of running the club’s online store as well as the megastore at Stadium MK.

