New-look MK Dons set for Chelmsford City friendly

MK Dons return to action on these shores in Essex this evening, kicking off at 7.45pm

Keeper Tom McGill could get his first minutes in an MK Dons shirt as soon as this evening when Mike Williamson’s side take on Chelmsford City.

Heading to the Melbourne Stadium, the shot-stopper, who signed this morning on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, may be thrust straight into the action for his new side, with four pre-season friendlies remaining before the season proper kicks off in a little over two weeks.

Supporters headed to Chelmsford may also get their first sight of summer signings Luke Offord, Joe Pritchard, Tommy Leigh, Liam Kelly, Tom Carroll and Callum Hendry too. All of them got minutes in the behind-closed-doors game in Germany on Saturday against Hannover 96 U23s, but missed the first pre-season game against Barnet prior to the training camp.

Craig MacGillivray, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Jonathan Leko and MJ Williamson could miss out though - all four were absent from Germany through injury.

Robbie Simpson made 24 appearances for Paul Tisdale's MK Dons, scoring two goals

There will be a familiar face in the Chelmsford dugout in the form of former Dons striker Robbie Simpson. The ex-frontman, who helped Dons secure promotion from League Two in 2018/19, joined the Clarets as a player when his deal at Stadium MK came to an end, before taking over as manager a few months later.

Last season, he led the side to second in National League South, but they missed out on promotion via the play-offs. Tonight’s game will be their sixth in pre-season, having already faced AFC Sudbury, Hertford Town, Billericay Town, Royston Town and Barnet, winning two, drawing two and losing one so far.