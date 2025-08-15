New MK Dons clean sheets record is a team effort, says MacGillivray

The goalkeeper is yet to concede a goal under Paul Warne

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breaking the club record for the number of consecutive clean sheets is a team-effort, according to goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

The MK Dons shot-stopper is on a run of six lockouts in a row in the league, with his latest away at Barrow last Saturday the record-breaking game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a side which was conceding goals at will last season, MacGillivray’s return to the side last April, coinciding with the appointment of Paul Warne and his staff at the club, have seen a marked improvement at the back - something which the keeper cites as a whole team effort.

He said: “Ultimately, I know it goes to the goalkeeper but if the players in front of me aren’t doing their part, it makes it a lot harder to keep clean sheets. A lot of credit has to go to the team on the whole.

“Since the gaffer has come in, he has instilled a togetherness defensively, as a team. We pride ourselves on a solid back to help the forwards. We don’t give the opposition a lot of opportunities and we have a lot of firepower at the other end of the pitch which helps us go on to win games.”

MacGillivray’s confidence and command of his penalty area was one of the early positives Warne picked out at the back end of last season, with the 31-year-old having no issues coming to claim crosses and balls into the box to prevent chances flying his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting this season in the same way he ended the last, MacGillivray says the way teams set up to try and tackle MK Dons in fact plays into his hands.

“League Two is a physical league, with a lot of balls into the box with a lot of target men,” he continued. “I thoroughly enjoy (coming out for crosses). As a goalkeeper, I think if you can help prevent things from happening at source, it makes it a lot easier than having to make saves. And it helps the backline as well.”