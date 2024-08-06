New Premier League interest in Celtic's former MK Dons midfielder

Matt O'Riley | Getty Images

The midfielder continues to attract interest from clubs outside of Scotland

Celtic have received yet more interest, this time from a Premier League side, for ex-Dons midfielder Matt O’Riley.

The Danish international has drawn attention from all over Europe, with the likes of Athletico Madrid and Atalanta all rumoured to have enquired about him - the former even having a bid knocked back during the last transfer window in January.

O’Riley, who provided 37 goal contributions for Celtic last season, picked up his first assist of the season during the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Former Dons boss Russell Martin was eager earlier this summer to bring the 23-year-old to Southampton ahead of the new season, but now fellow south-coast Premier League side Brighton are reported to be interested in capturing the midfielder.

Interest in O’Riley’s future will pique the interest of those at Stadium MK. Celtic, who paid Dons £1.5m for the midfielder 18 months ago, are holding out for £25m for him. With clauses in the deal, Dons would be cut a percentage of the profits made on O’Riley.