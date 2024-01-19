New signing Bate wants to help MK Dons to fight for promotion

Lewis Bate

Lewis Bate wants to play a big part in helping MK Dons get promoted from League Two after the midfielder signed on loan from Leeds United today (Friday).

Following goalkeeper Filip Marschall through the door at Stadium MK, Bate's switch from Elland Road makes him the fourth signing of the window, after Stephen Wearne and Kyran Lofthouse were confirmed earlier this month.

Bate, who has seen game time limited to just one substitute appearance for Leeds this term, is eager to make up for lost time with the move to Milton Keynes for the remainder of the season, and hopes he can help Dons get back to League One.

"I want to develop as a player, but the main goal is to get promoted with MK Dons - there's no shying away from that," he said upon signing. "I hope the manager and the staff here can help me get to the next level.

"I found out about the interest a couple of weeks ago and after talking to the manager, he told me how I'd fit into the system, how he likes to play, how it would benefit me and the team and how it will develop me as a player. After that, I was sold.

"I'm a ball-playing midfielder, getting on the ball, moving, trying to progress the team forwards."

The 21-year-old spent last season working with two previous MK Dons bosses in the form of Karl Robinson and Liam Manning while on loan with Oxford United. Experiencing his first taste of regular senior football at the Kassam Stadium, Bate said the move helped his game no end, and hopes he can use that time to good use at Stadium MK.

He continued: "It was great, I loved it there. Walking into a men's dressing room for the first time helped me massively on and off the pitch. I'll take what I learned there and bring it here. It's a results business, hopefully I can take what I learned there and put it onto the pitch here."