New signing Dolling scores on debut as Dons Women hit seven past Selsey

New signing Lily Dolling opened her MK Dons account against Selsey. Pic: CTF Photography

Lily Dolling opened her MK Dons account on her debut for the club as they cruised past Selsey Women 7-0 in the FAWNL League Cup on Sunday.

Dolling completed her move from Watford Women’s Development Squad over the weekend, having scored a stunning 23 goals in 17 appearances for the Hornets.

She scored Dons’ third goal of the afternoon at Fairfields as Charlie Bill’s side ran riot to progress. Things got off to a flying start when after just five minutes the host took the lead via the penalty spot with Mollie Coupar opening the scoring.

Catherine Beaver doubled Dons’ advantage on 20 minutes when she converted at the back post after a well-worked corner routine picked her out.

Dolling had several chances to open her scoring account but was denied by the Selsey keeper, but finally made the breakthrough to slot the ball coolly home for 3-0 before half-time.

Megan Attenborough would score the goal of the first-half though, unleashing from 20-yards to send Dons in 4-0 up and cruising at the break.

Rhianne Rush continued Dons’ scoring in the second-half when she fired in from range to made it 5-0, and Amy McLean made it six with a stunning effort which cannoned off the underside of the bar.