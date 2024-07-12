New signing Hendry flew in last night to sign for MK Dons
Callum Hendry left Salford City’s pre-season tour of Ireland last night to sign for MK Dons this afternoon.
The 26-year-old striker signs for an undisclosed fee from Karl Robinson’s Ammies, becoming the ninth player through the door.
With Max Dean’s departure looking increasingly likely through the week before it was confirmed earlier today (Friday), Dons moved to bring in the front man, who scored nine goals in League Two last season, including a hat-trick against Tranmere Rovers.
Hendry, son of Premier League winner and former Scottish international defender Colin, said it had been a whirlwind 24-hours for the striker, but that he was delighted with the move.
“I spoke to the gaffer yesterday when I was in Ireland with Salford, so I flew over last night,” he said. “(Mike Williamson) explained who he was, what he wanted from me. He's been top so far, we sat and talked for 20 minutes while I was doing the medical, explained what he wanted from me, about the identity he wants and it sounds like it suits me.
“He wants to use my energy, wants me in the right place at the right time and wants me to score goals, that's what I'm here to do. He was very laid back, and made me feel comfortable.
“Karl was really good to me, he looked after me. I got back in the team, scoring goals, and I have nothing bad to say about him.”
Hendry departs Salford with 24 goals to his name in his two seasons at the Peninsula Stadium, having previously plied his trade in Scotland with St Johnstone.
Stepping into the hole left by Dean though, Hendry believes he has all the attributes to suit his new surrounds at Stadium MK.
“I'm honest, hard working and love to score goals,” he continued. “I always want the ball, want to be involved. You get 100 per cent every game from me, I'll run until I can't.
“I want to get in there as quickly as I can, get amongst the boys and contribute with goals to help us up the league.”
Hendry is unlikely to feature in MK Dons’ opening pre-season game against Barnet this evening at Creasey Park in Dunstable.
