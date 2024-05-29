New signing Offord bids farewell to former club Crewe Alexandra

Luke Offord

The defender spent nearly two decades at Crewe Alexandra before signing for Dons

New signing Luke Offord bid farewell to former club Crewe Alexandra after 17 years with an emotional social media post.

The 24-year-old joined the Alex as a seven-year-old, racked up 170 appearances at Gresty Road and captained the side since February 2022.

But after turning down a deal to remain in south Cheshire, he felt the time was right to move on, penning a deal at fellow League Two side MK Dons.

“I wanted to take this moment to say a huge thank you for having me these past 17 years,” he wrote. “From joining the club at the age of seven, to then go on to be captain has been a massive honour that I will never forget.

“Like you, I am gutted at the way the season finished, because the lads, the staff and of course you fans all deserved a play-off final celebration.