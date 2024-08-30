New signing Thompson-Sommers has a high ceiling to aspire to

Kane Thompson-Sommers | Jane Russell

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson spoke about his new signing

New signing Kane Thompson-Sommers has been on MK Dons' radar for a while, Mike Williamson admitted after landing his man on transfer deadline.

The 23-year-old midfielder joins from Halifax Town to become the club's 13th signing of the summer, but he has been one the head coach has chased for a while.

During pre-season, Halifax boss Chris Millington said it would take a big bid to tempt the Shaymen to sell the former Hereford man who they considered to be a key man for their National League season.

But after a last-ditch attempt from Dons earlier this week, the move was done on deadline day.

"It has been a long and arduous process, which is testament to him as a player, because Halifax were keen to hold on to him," Williamson explained. "But with perseverance and the lure of coming here, it's happened now.

"He brings a real physical presence, a willingness to run which I always start with, but he can handle and carry the ball well too. He's a good age and has a high ceiling. He's done really well in the National League and can see him impacting the starting line-up."

Explaining where Williamson sees Thompson-Sommers fitting in, he continued: "He's a 4 that can carry the ball because he has pace and power, and a confidence in his play. When he gets the ball, he won't just offload and look for the easiest pass, but the most positive one. We see him as someone who can handle the ball and drive us up the pitch as well.

"We think he'll be a perfect fit, and will bring an energy and an honesty which will be good."