New signing Ugbo takes inspiration from Alli and Afobe to join Dons

The success of Dele Alli and Benik Afobe encouraged Chelsea starlet Ike Ugbo to sign for MK Dons on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Barnsley, but after being recalled to Stamford Bridge, joined Dons on Thursday.

PLAYER PROFILE: Ike Ugbo

Ugbo made 18 appearances at Oakwell - including seven starts - scoring his first professional goal against Sunderland in August, but with limited opportunities in the Championship, Ugbo will play the rest of the season in League 1.

Having starred in the Chelsea youth teams, Ugbo said the success of Alli and Afobe at Stadium MK helped him make the decision to move to Dons.

“The players MK Dons have produced over the years like Dele Alli and Benik Afobe inspired me to come here," he told MKDons.com, "Hopefully I can do my best to help the team climb up the table.

“I’m delighted to join such a great club and I can’t wait to get started. I’ve settled in well today – the players made me feel comfortable and at home."

Dons boss Robbie Neilson added: “Ike was one of our main targets during the summer but he went to the Championship. We’re really pleased, though, that it is worked out for us in January.

“He will definitely add a lot to the team – he’s a natural finisher but he’s also got great link play and good pace and physicality.”