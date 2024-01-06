New signing Wearne wanted to reunite with Williamson

Stephen Wearne

Reuniting with head coach Mike Williamson was an opportunity Stephen Wearne said he could not turn down after signing for MK Dons.

The 23-year-old midfielder was signed by Williamson at Gateshead last March from Grimsby, but jumped at the opportunity to play for him again when Dons came calling for his services.

Wearne has 11 goals for the Heed this season from midfield, and was named the National League Player of the Month in November, and admitted he has remained in touch with the former Gateshead management team since their move to Milton Keynes, helping make the transfer a no-brainer for him.

He said: "I've kept in touch with them even after they left Gateshead, but I was in an environment where I was thriving, and I was really happy, but I always said it would take a special opportunity to take me away from that. But this was a no-brainer for me. Under a manager and an assistant that got the best of me, and at a club with such amazing facilities, they will only help me get better.

"I think Mike got the best out of me as a player and as a person. He and Ian really understood me, so coming here with those two will really help me, and get the best out of me.

"Under Mike before, I've learnt more working with him for a short period of time than I have with any other coach. For me, coming here, playing for him again was something I could not say no to.

"I like to make things happen, playing with a smile on my face, being creative. If I can chip in with goals and assists, then that'll come too. Ultimately, I want to express myself and leave everything out there.

"It's an amazing club, with amazing facilities, and a little bit overwhelming over the last couple of days. It's really exciting for me and I'm really looking forward to getting going.