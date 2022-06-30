New signings are fitting in at MK Dons already

The newest recruits to the MK Dons squad are embedding themselves well into the fold on and off the field while out in Ireland.

Matt Dennis, Jack Tucker, Nathan Holland and Conor Grant are all new faces to have joined Liam Manning’s squad this summer, while the familiar figure of Ethan Robson also returned after his release from Blackpool earlier this summer.

Working and living in close quarters with the rest of their Dons team-mates has brought them out of their shells, midfielder Josh McEachran said, with the new players already looking a part of the squad.

“This is what pre-season is for too, helping the new lads bed in,” he said. “We're away for a week, with each other for 24 hours so it's good to get to know everyone on and off the pitch.

“The new lads have come in and look really good, and I'm sure we'll add more as pre-season goes on. They seem good lads, they look sharp on the training pitch and off it they’re joining in.It is all looking good at the moment so I'm really excited for the new season.”

Head coach Liam Manning added: “We've got a few new additions so it can be hard to get those players up to speed with the culture and to develop those relationships.