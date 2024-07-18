New signings have given Dons squad a fresh feel ahead of important season

Alex Gilbey | Jane Russell

The nine new signings have already given Alex Gilbey a reason to be excited

Alex Gilbey has been impressed by the calibre of players MK Dons have brought in so far this summer.

Nine new faces have come through the door at Stadium MK as Mike Williamson looks to overcome the disappointment of last term.

With a fresh feel to the squad in the first couple of weeks of training, Gilbey said he has been hugely impressed by the new recruits, who he believes can help Dons to promotion this season.

“The new players have been outstanding,” he said. “We've brought in some top, top players and it is really exciting to see where we can go. We've got a lot riding on this season.

“These are the sorts of players I want to play with and it makes you excited seeing them come through the door. After seeing them in training, it's got a good feeling about it.

“It was a really disappointing end to last season. It was a long summer to go away and think about it. It's important for us to forget about that, it's easier said than done, but with the new lads, we know what our goal is for next season and we're sticking to it.”

With the squad out in Germany on a week-long training camp, the signings will be up close and personal with their new team-mates as they integrate into the group.

As one of the big characters in the dressing room, Gilbey believes one of his responsibilities is to help the new players settle.

He continued: “It's a big job for me and Lewie and Ellis, the bigger characters, to make everyone feel welcome.

“It's good to get away with the new lads and get everyone mingled in. It feel really fresh. We've got a lot of new faces in there, and they've taken to the group really easily.

“When you're away, it's quite intense and you see a lot of each other. So far so good, they're all nice fellas, and on the pitch they're top quality. When you've got new players, the senior boys here have to show them what to expect here, the gaffer has that drilled into us. Training has been intense and it's all about learning at the moment.”