New signings likely to feature in MK Dons' pre-season opener against Barnet
Many of MK Dons’ summer signings could get a run-out in the first pre-season game this evening when they take on Barnet.
Taking place on neutral ground at Creasey Park in Dunstable, Mike Williamson’s side will play the National League Bees at 7.45pm ahead of next week’s training camp in Germany.
Eight players have been brought into the Dons squad this summer, and several have departed too - namely Max Dean who left for Belgian side Gent this morning - with Williamson likely to focus more on fitness than results.
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Tommy Leigh, Joe Pritchard, Laurence Maguire, Luke Offord and Sam Sherring could all be given a run-out at Creasey Park, but after missing the first week of pre-season training prior to their moves, Liam Kelly and Tom Carroll may feature less, if at all.
Dean Brennan’s side got their pre-season campaign off to a winning start a week ago when they beat Hitchin Town 3-1, after finishing second in the fifth tier last season, narrowly missing out on promotion via the play-offs against Solihull Moors.
The sides crossed paths in pre-season last year too at The Hive, when Mo Eisa’s second-half goal cancelled out Sam Barratt’s 12th minute opener.
