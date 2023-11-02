New sponsor named for EFL Trophy

The new sponsor will continue to be the named brand on the competition until 2025/26

The EFL Trophy has picked up new sponsorship from Bristol Street Motors.

After Papa John's ended their relationship with the competition at the end of last season, the first few rounds of the group stage of the competition this season has been unnamed.

As well as being the title-sponsor of the competition until the end of the 2025/26 season, Bristol Street Motors – part of the wider Vertu Motors group – will also become the Official Car Dealer of the EFL. The rebranding will be in place for the final round of fixtures, which kick-off next Tuesday night. Dons' final group game against Northampton Town takes place in November 21 at Stadium MK, and should Oxford fail to beat Chelsea U21s in normal time next week, MK Dons, who have already qualified for the next round, will be confirmed group winners.

The EFL’s Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Birch, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bristol Street Motors as title sponsor of the EFL Trophy in a partnership that sees further investment into League One and Two clubs over the duration of the deal.