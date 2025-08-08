New squad is better prepared to fight for promotion, says Kelly

Liam Kelly | Jane Russell

Midfielder Liam Kelly spoke ahead of Saturday’s trip to Barrow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The squad so far put together by Paul Warne has MK Dons in a better place than they were 12 months ago, according to Liam Kelly.

The 29-year-old was part of an influx of players to join the team last summer by Mike Williamson, who walked away from the side just a few weeks into the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately limping over the finish line in 19th last season, despite all their early season bluster about aiming for promotion, Kelly admitted Dons must try to keep a lid on expectations this time around, but feels the side are in a much better position to actually fight at the right end of the table.

“We’ve got a really well-rounded squad,” he said. “That’s nothing against the squad last year, but we’re better this year. We’ve got pace up front, we’ve got midfielders who can do different roles.

“We’ve got the expectation within the club, within ourselves but we have to be humble with it when we go out onto the pitch, taking every game as it comes and knowing we’re there to be shot at.

“I think we’ve got to use that expectation differently as well, because I don’t think we did that well as a team last year either.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the side drew a blank in the season opener against Oldham last week, failing to register a shot on target and only four in total, Kelly admitted the players are still learning how each other tick on the field.

He continued: “I don’t think the team that started on Saturday had ever played together properly. I think we’ll only get to know each other better, to understand what Mendez needs, what Aaron needs, I think the whole team will only get better.”

Speaking ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Barrow, Kelly added: “At least this time we’re going when it’s sunny, the grass will be green and no storms this time! I’ve not played there in a game before November before, and it will be very different! They’re always a tough team to play, I’m looking forward to going there.”