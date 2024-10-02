Newcastle loanee can be the 'maverick' MK Dons need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Newcastle loanee brings something different to the table for MK Dons

Every team needs a maverick, and Scott Lindsey believes Joe White could be that man for MK Dons.

The 22-year-old Newcastle United loanee was handed his first league start for the club in last night’s 5-1 win over Harrogate, a game in which White also opening his scoring account.

A deadline day signing from the Magpies, White shone for Crewe Alexandra last season while on loan from St James’ Park, making 25 appearances in the first-half of the campaign before returning to the north-east.

A direct, tricky and positive forward player, White has plenty of elements to his game which, according to his head coach, Dons lack and his impact can potentially be something of an X-factor for the side.

“He's very good, a talented footballer,” said Lindsey. “He's a maverick in many ways, he's got good feet, good skills and can take players on, he arrives in pockets and he has goals in him, obviously.

“He had a good game, but he's not played a lot of football so we were conscious of that, but he had a really good game.

“It's important to have those sorts of players, players who are different to the rest of the group, and Joe White is that.

“He's got that little bit of ability where you can take players on, manoeuvre the ball left and right, he's got good, quick feet, he's got that flik-flak in him, he does that really well.

“Sometimes you need a maverick in your team like that.”