Newcastle loanee wants to become an MK Dons mainstay this season

The midfielder is eager to gain more first team experience at Stadium MK this term

Joe White wants to make an immediate impact for MK Dons by featuring against AFC Wimbledon this Saturday.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Dons on loan from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day, but is yet to feature for the club, having arrived with a small knock which kept him out of the games against Salford City and Walsall.

But after a week of training with his new team-mates, White hopes he can begin to establish himself in the side as quickly as possible.

He said: “I've had a little injury which has held me back initially, but I'm back fit and I need to get up to match speed, but it's not a bad one to start with this weekend.

“I've trained with the lads a few times now, settled in nicely and I'm really looking forward to the weekend.

“I want to develop here, that's why you go on loan. Being around first team football and feeling like a first team player, I want to become a mainstay in the team and help them get promoted.”

While his deadline day move was something of a whirlwind, coming right as the clock struck 11pm, for White himself, it was relatively calm.

Unable to make it to Milton Keynes on the night, he admitted it was more frantic for both Dons, Newcastle and his agent trying to get the deal over the line than it was for him.

He said: “It was not as stressful for me on deadline day as it was for everyone else around me to be honest! I'd spoken to the manager the day before, he told me how he saw me fitting into the team, and I knew how well he did at Gateshead, and started so well here, so it made me want to come down and play here.

“He sees that I can improve the squad, but I see myself, especially in this team, playing higher or as a 4. I did that at Crewe last season, so wherever I'm needed, my versatility will help the team.”