Newport County 0-0 MK Dons - Ends all square at Rodney Parade
MK Dons are back in League Two action this afternoon in Wales, taking on Newport County
Newport County vs MK Dons - LIVE
A look at Rodney Parade
Back in 2018, we arrived here and MK Dons needed flippers and armbands more than boots and shin pads.
Much nicer today!
Match preview
With Dons in 12th and Newport in 20th, it's poised to be an important game for both sides.
MK Dons team news
Mike Williamson reverted to a more familiar looking side for the League Two encounter with Newport County this afternoon, after the FA Cup defeat to Reading last week.
It means four changes to the side from seven days ago, seeing Craig MacGillivray, Joe Tomlinson, Jack Payne and Max Dean return to the action, while Jonathan Leko keeps his place in the side.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, O'Hora, Williams, Harvie, Tomlinson, Norman, Payne, Grant, Gilbey, Leko, Dean
Subs: Kelly, Lewington, Eisa, Smith, Burns, Devoy, Dennis
Newport's team to face MK Dons
The home side line-up like this:
A different look?
Could be a bit of a shake-up in defence?
Kick-off
MK Dons get the game underway
6 mins: Nothing much to say yet
A busy game but so far, nothing really much doing in this game. Both sides struggling to make anything stick but Dons win a corner on the far side
8 mins: Corner comes to nothing
Payne's set-piece is easily gathered by keeper Nick Townsend.
9 mins: Gilbey should score
Great break from Dons, Tomlinson bursts over halfway, Gilbey points to where he wants it, the wing-back puts it on a plate for him but the skipper can't put it goal-wards.
He should put MK Dons ahead