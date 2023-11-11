News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Newport County 0-0 MK Dons - Ends all square at Rodney Parade

MK Dons are back in League Two action this afternoon in Wales, taking on Newport County

By Toby Lock
Published 11th Nov 2023, 13:39 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 16:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Get the latest from the game

Newport County vs MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates
13:41 GMT

A look at Rodney Parade

Back in 2018, we arrived here and MK Dons needed flippers and armbands more than boots and shin pads.

Much nicer today!

13:42 GMT

Match preview

With Dons in 12th and Newport in 20th, it's poised to be an important game for both sides.

Read our preview here

14:00 GMT

MK Dons team news

Mike Williamson reverted to a more familiar looking side for the League Two encounter with Newport County this afternoon, after the FA Cup defeat to Reading last week.

It means four changes to the side from seven days ago, seeing Craig MacGillivray, Joe Tomlinson, Jack Payne and Max Dean return to the action, while Jonathan Leko keeps his place in the side.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, O'Hora, Williams, Harvie, Tomlinson, Norman, Payne, Grant, Gilbey, Leko, Dean

Subs: Kelly, Lewington, Eisa, Smith, Burns, Devoy, Dennis

Jonathan Leko keeps his place in the side this afternoonJonathan Leko keeps his place in the side this afternoon
Jonathan Leko keeps his place in the side this afternoon
14:01 GMT

Newport's team to face MK Dons

The home side line-up like this:

14:22 GMT

Pre-match odds

The folks at Grosvenor Sport have sent over the odds for today's game:

Grosvenor Sport - Newport v MK Dons

Newport 2/1

Draw 5/2

MK Dons 23/20

14:46 GMT

A different look?

Could be a bit of a shake-up in defence?

14:59 GMT

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

15:07 GMT

6 mins: Nothing much to say yet

A busy game but so far, nothing really much doing in this game. Both sides struggling to make anything stick but Dons win a corner on the far side

15:08 GMT

8 mins: Corner comes to nothing

Payne's set-piece is easily gathered by keeper Nick Townsend.

15:09 GMT

9 mins: Gilbey should score

Great break from Dons, Tomlinson bursts over halfway, Gilbey points to where he wants it, the wing-back puts it on a plate for him but the skipper can't put it goal-wards.

He should put MK Dons ahead

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page