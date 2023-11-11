Newport County 0-0 MK Dons - Level at the break
MK Dons are back in League Two action this afternoon in Wales, taking on Newport County
Newport County vs MK Dons - LIVE
HALF-TIME: Newport 0-0 MK Dons
A frantic opening half, both sides playing at 100mph. Chances not hugely forthcoming, a couple of decent ones for both sides but a really fiery game in the midfield.
Stoppage time
We'll get an added three minutes at the end here as the ref waves play on after a foul on Dean, but Tomlinson breaks into the box and fires into the side netting
40 mins: Dons exposed on the right
As predicted, Leko is pushed a long way up on the right flank, and on a few occasions now, Newport have looked to exploit that space left vacant
36 mins: Bogle misses too
The big striker shoves O'Hora off the ball, breaks into the box but bends it wide of the mark
34 mins: Morris misses the target
An ambitious pass from O'Hora put Tomlinson under pressure, Evans can nick it, the ball is worked to Morris but he hits it high, wide and not very handsome
30 mins: Dean forces a save
Really important save from the Newport keeper as he denies Max Dean after a good attack from Dons, which also saw an Alex Gilbey effort blocked
25 mins: Multi-ball failure
The balls around the ground have been changed over and over, no-one seems happy with them and the referee has been over to the fourth to talk further about them. Let's see if there's any change
22 mins: Dean with an ambitious one
It's threatening to turn into a bad tempered affair, with the crowd's back up, but Max Dean doesn't care a jot, he has a wild volley drop just over the top of the bar from the edge of the box
18 mins: Wrong side of the net
Nathan Wood is the man over as Newport look to hit Dons on the counter, he fires into the side netting though while some of the fans in the stand we're in thought it was in.
Dons do look a bit unsure and risky when playing around with it at the back
15 mins: Bogle into the book
Jack Payne taken down via a headlock from Omar Bogle, earning him a booking