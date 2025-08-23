Live

Newport County 1-2 MK Dons - Dons claim all three points on the road

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 14:29 BST
MK Dons are in action in the early kick-off this afternoon, taking on Newport County.

14:29 BST

FULL TIME: Newport 1-2 MK Dons

Dons hold on! They win it!

14:29 BST

90+9 mins: What a miss!

Oh Glennon misses a sitter from about seven yards at the end! Blazes over!

14:24 BST

90+4 mins: Good break

Great break up the field by Gilbey, he has numbers, Kelly peels away, his cross it cut out for a corner.

14:21 BST

90+2 mins: Booked

Leko into the book for kicking the ball away after being deemed offside

14:19 BST

Stoppage time

Nine minutes to be added on

14:18 BST

88 mins: Sub

Leko finally able to come on for Hogan.

Newport change: Davies for Glennon

14:15 BST

86 mins: Hogan in trouble

Hogan doesn’t look like he’s going to continue after lengthy treatment. Leko bursts back to the dugouts to get ready

14:13 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 3,821 (325)

14:12 BST

83 mins: Booked

Tom Davies bundles over Scott Hogan on the far side, then throws the ball down in frustration.

Into the book

14:07 BST

78 mins: Corrrrr

Just wide from Matt Smith, great free-kick.

Dons changes: Mendez-Laing off, Hogan on, and Collar off for Thompson-Sommers

14:05 BST

77 mins: Booked

Thompson into the book for a foul on Reindorf, edge of the box

14:04 BST

75 mins: Quarter of an hour to go

Dons need just settle down now, it’s being played at a frantic rate as Newport look to pile forwards quickly. It’s all a bit hectic, so they just need to take the pace out of it

14:01 BST

71 mins: Change

Hepburn-Murphy on for Nemane

14:00 BST

70 mins: MISSED!

Kamwa’s penalty hits the post!

13:59 BST

70 mins: Penalty to Newport

The hosts this time win a penalty, it hits Offord on the hand.

13:58 BST

69 mins: Corners

Dons under pressure a bit here as Newport win a couple of corners

13:55 BST

66 mins: Over the bar

Wild effort from Kamwa, miles over.

Cameron Antwi makes way for Ged Garner

13:50 BST

61 mins: Sub

Nathan Thompson replaces Jones as he limps back to the dugouts

