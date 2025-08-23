Newport County 1-2 MK Dons - Dons claim all three points on the road
Get the latest from Rodney Parade.
Newport County vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Newport 1-2 MK Dons
Dons hold on! They win it!
90+9 mins: What a miss!
Oh Glennon misses a sitter from about seven yards at the end! Blazes over!
90+4 mins: Good break
Great break up the field by Gilbey, he has numbers, Kelly peels away, his cross it cut out for a corner.
90+2 mins: Booked
Leko into the book for kicking the ball away after being deemed offside
Stoppage time
Nine minutes to be added on
88 mins: Sub
Leko finally able to come on for Hogan.
Newport change: Davies for Glennon
86 mins: Hogan in trouble
Hogan doesn’t look like he’s going to continue after lengthy treatment. Leko bursts back to the dugouts to get ready
Today's attendance
Attendance: 3,821 (325)
83 mins: Booked
Tom Davies bundles over Scott Hogan on the far side, then throws the ball down in frustration.
Into the book
78 mins: Corrrrr
Just wide from Matt Smith, great free-kick.
Dons changes: Mendez-Laing off, Hogan on, and Collar off for Thompson-Sommers
77 mins: Booked
Thompson into the book for a foul on Reindorf, edge of the box
75 mins: Quarter of an hour to go
Dons need just settle down now, it’s being played at a frantic rate as Newport look to pile forwards quickly. It’s all a bit hectic, so they just need to take the pace out of it
71 mins: Change
Hepburn-Murphy on for Nemane
70 mins: MISSED!
Kamwa’s penalty hits the post!
70 mins: Penalty to Newport
The hosts this time win a penalty, it hits Offord on the hand.
69 mins: Corners
Dons under pressure a bit here as Newport win a couple of corners
66 mins: Over the bar
Wild effort from Kamwa, miles over.
Cameron Antwi makes way for Ged Garner
61 mins: Sub
Nathan Thompson replaces Jones as he limps back to the dugouts