Newport County 6-3 MK Dons - Remarkable game comes to an end in Wales
FULL TIME: Newport 6-3 MK Dons
A mad, wild, relentless night here at Rodney Parade as MK Dons lose 6-3.
Two defeats in a row for Dons, down to ninth in the table
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
81 mins: GOAL - Kamwa completes his hat-trick
Surely that’s game over now. Kamwa’s clash with Maguire has lifted the crowd again, and he races through, beating the offside trap, rifles in his hat-trick
78 mins: Kamwa into the book
Kamwa clashes with Maguire, the Newport man goes into the book but Maguire is incensed and has a shove into the Newport man. All this is doing is eating up the clock
Today's attendance
Attendance: 4,298 (211)
75 mins: GOAL - Offod gets another
Well well well... Luke Offord prods home from close range to get another back for Dons
72 mins: White booked
Having just scored, White leaves one late on McLoughlin and goes into the book
71 mins: GOAL - White gets one back
Decent on the break from Dons, Harrison involved, the ball fired across goal, comes out to White who controls it home for a second for Dons
70 mins: Fine strike
Brilliant volley from Kieron Evans, who has been excellent for the hosts, but it fizzes just wide
65 mins: More chances
Another Newport sub - Spellman replaced by Kyle Jameson
63 mins: Just wide
Dons still looking susceptible at the back, Mawene gets space in the box but fires his effort just wide of the post
60 mins: Another striker on
Ellis Harrison replaces Liam Kelly.
White now on the left flank, Carroll holding, Hendry and Gilbey in behind Harrison and Hogan
59 mins: Newport subs
Antwi makes way for Noah Mawene
Jephcott also comes off for Kyle Hudlin
57 mins: Dons win corners
Gilbey wins a couple of corners for Dons, Hendry nearly gets on the end of one of Kelly’s deliveries at the near post, before Gilbey is then deemed offside at the second
55 mins: Dons make subs
Joe Prithcard is being replaced by Tom Carroll
And Stephen Wearne is making way for Callum Hendry
52 mins: Urgh
Just as Dons look like putting a good move together, Hogan bursts down the line, pulls back for Gilbey then to Kelly, Wearne’s poor touch goes straight out of play.
Tom Carroll and Callum Hendry called back to the bench from their warm-ups
47 mins: GOAL - Kamwa puts it to bed
He nearly got in a few seconds ago, but this time Bobby Kamwa does Maguire for pace, and puts it over the top of McGill for Newport’s fifth
Second-half
MK Dons get the game back underway
