Newport County 6-3 MK Dons - Remarkable game comes to an end in Wales

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 21st Dec 2024, 13:46 BST
Updated 21st Dec 2024, 16:56 BST
JPI
MK Dons play their first away game in nearly two months this afternoon as they take on Newport County

Get the latest from the game

Newport County vs MK Dons - LIVE

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:54 BST

FULL TIME: Newport 6-3 MK Dons

A mad, wild, relentless night here at Rodney Parade as MK Dons lose 6-3.

Two defeats in a row for Dons, down to ninth in the table

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:53 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:43 BST

81 mins: GOAL - Kamwa completes his hat-trick

Surely that’s game over now. Kamwa’s clash with Maguire has lifted the crowd again, and he races through, beating the offside trap, rifles in his hat-trick

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:40 BST

78 mins: Kamwa into the book

Kamwa clashes with Maguire, the Newport man goes into the book but Maguire is incensed and has a shove into the Newport man. All this is doing is eating up the clock

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:37 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 4,298 (211)

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:35 BSTUpdated 16:37 BST

75 mins: GOAL - Offod gets another

Well well well... Luke Offord prods home from close range to get another back for Dons

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:32 BST

72 mins: White booked

Having just scored, White leaves one late on McLoughlin and goes into the book

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:32 BST

71 mins: GOAL - White gets one back

Decent on the break from Dons, Harrison involved, the ball fired across goal, comes out to White who controls it home for a second for Dons

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:30 BST

70 mins: Fine strike

Brilliant volley from Kieron Evans, who has been excellent for the hosts, but it fizzes just wide

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:25 BST

65 mins: More chances

Another Newport sub - Spellman replaced by Kyle Jameson

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:23 BST

63 mins: Just wide

Dons still looking susceptible at the back, Mawene gets space in the box but fires his effort just wide of the post

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:21 BST

60 mins: Another striker on

Ellis Harrison replaces Liam Kelly.

White now on the left flank, Carroll holding, Hendry and Gilbey in behind Harrison and Hogan

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:19 BST

59 mins: Newport subs

Antwi makes way for Noah Mawene

Jephcott also comes off for Kyle Hudlin

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:18 BST

57 mins: Dons win corners

Gilbey wins a couple of corners for Dons, Hendry nearly gets on the end of one of Kelly’s deliveries at the near post, before Gilbey is then deemed offside at the second

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:15 BST

55 mins: Dons make subs

Joe Prithcard is being replaced by Tom Carroll

And Stephen Wearne is making way for Callum Hendry

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:12 BST

52 mins: Urgh

Just as Dons look like putting a good move together, Hogan bursts down the line, pulls back for Gilbey then to Kelly, Wearne’s poor touch goes straight out of play.

Tom Carroll and Callum Hendry called back to the bench from their warm-ups

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:08 BST

47 mins: GOAL - Kamwa puts it to bed

He nearly got in a few seconds ago, but this time Bobby Kamwa does Maguire for pace, and puts it over the top of McGill for Newport’s fifth

Sat, 21 Dec, 2024, 16:05 BST

Second-half

MK Dons get the game back underway

