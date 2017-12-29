Nicholls' new deal gives him some stability

Lee Nicholls said he couldn't be happier in signing a new contract at MK Dons.

The 25-year-old keeper signed a new two-and-a-half year contract on Thursday, with his previous deal set to expire in the summer.

Nicholls has made 27 appearances for the club this season having established himself as the club's number one choice goalkeeper.

But with his deal set to expire in the summer, Nicholls feels his new contract gives him the stability he needs off the field to fully concentrate on his game.

"It is good for me, I needed a bit of stability," he said. "I couldn't be happier here. It's the first time I've been number one at my parent club, so it is good for me to be settled and know if I keep my place, I'll be playing for at least the next couple of seasons.

"When I came, I was number two behind Dave, and he was classy. He was a great pro, a good keeper and it was an honour to work with him. But when I got into the team, he supported me really well too, and helped my game loads. He moved on, and the gaffer gave me the nod. I'm over the moon to be playing here.

"Knowing I'm number one at the moment is what it's all about for a keeper. I always wanted to play games, and that's what I've got here now. If I can continue to play well, it should be a stable time."