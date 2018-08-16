Nicholls praises Tisdale's change in atmosphere

There is a new sense of togetherness and unity in the MK Dons dressing room, and keeper Lee Nicholls believes it is down to new manager Paul Tisdale.

Since his arrival from Exeter City in the summer, Tisdale has brought in 10 new faces to the Dons squad and gone about changing the atmosphere from one of a team which has just been relegated to one which wants to fight for promotion.

Nicholls says something significantly changed over pre-season, with a bond forming he didn't feel last season.

"The atmosphere has changed 100 per cent. It changed in pre-season, something just clicked. I kept saying it last season, but it has in pre-season. All of a sudden, we were together and were fighting for each other. It was something we were missing last season but we definitely have it now.

"I can't put my finger on it, I can't tell you what it is, but all I know is that it's here now. We're all here fighting, and it's totally different.

"Tis has brought in a calmness. He has made everyone relax and enjoy playing football again. Long may it continue."

Tisdale's new-look Dons have made a 100 per cent start to the campaign so far, beating Oldham, Bury and Charlton so far. But far from getting carried away, Nicholls says the change in mentality under Tisdale means they are only ever looking to the short term.

He added: "I think last year, we looked ahead too far. Now we have to look at it game by game, and pick up points, keep winning and gaining momentum. You never know what can happen after that.

"It has been the start we all wanted, it has given us a great base to go off. But it's a long hard season and we're just getting going. We want to keep our heads down and keep working hard, fair enough we've made a perfect start but but we've won nothing yet.