Nineteen-goal man ruled out of MK Dons' play-off clash

Dan Kemp looks set to miss out again after Mike Williamson confirmed the attacker is sidelined with a calf issue.

The 25-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, missed the first leg with some muscle tightness, and is unlikely to recover in time to make the second leg.

“He has picked up a tight calf, he's being assessed so we'll see how that goes,” confirmed Williamson when asked about Kemp.

Matt Dennis has returned to training too, having missed the last two months, but after a poor showing at the Broadfield Stadium, there could be changes afoot for the game at Stadium MK.