No added pressure on Barrow game for MK Dons

Graham Alexander wants to see his side begin to show some consistency, starting with Sarturday’s game against Barrow.

Now seven games in League Two without a win, MK Dons have dropped to 16th, while the Bluebirds are sat 12th after making a solid start to the campaign.

Dons have, on plenty of occasions, been both Jeykll and Hyde in games this season, sparking cricitism of the side’s style of play. And after a difficult week, the boss hopes the players can respond and get back to winning ways.

“We've had one great month, one bad month,” he said. “We've shown we can win games, score goals and be the team we want to be. We've also shown in the second month that we're not there yet. We've got to find that consistency now.

“There is no more pressure on this game than the last game or the next game. There is pressure in every game we play, you can't turn it on and off.

“The will to win is there, I hear the players saying the right things at 2.50pm, I don't have to step in on that front. But when the pressure mounts, we have to be willing to take that on. And when we do, we will be a team that goes forward and wins game.”

Pete Wild’s side are visitors to Stadium MK this weekend for the first meeting between Dons and Barrow. The Bluebirds returned to the EFL in 2020 after winning the National League, and finished ninth last term, proving they will be no pushovers when they head to Milton Keynes.