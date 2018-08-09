No Aneke deal yet on the table at MK Dons

A deal to sell Chuks Aneke could yet come at the last minute, according to MK Dons manager Paul Tisdale, but no deal is yet in place to see last season's top scorer to move on.

The 25-year-old was an unused substitute at Oldham on Saturday, but has only trained with the first team a handful of times this summer.

Deadline day speculation has linked Aneke, who scored 10 goals for Dons last season, with a move to Championship Bolton, but speaking at around 1:30pm, Tisdale said as yet, there is no deal in place which would suggest he will be leaving before the window slams shut at 5pm.

Asked whether Aneke would be an MK Dons player come the deadline, Tisdale said: "At the moment yes because no deal has been struck. The longer it does, the less chance there will be. Things can happen very late. Ultimately, any deal that happens has to satisfy three parties and that is why some things happen really late.

"It has been no secret that since I arrived a number of players have been speculated about. Some players have expectations to play at a higher level but also, we have to be happy with the situation.

"The toughest part for me has been predicting the movement of players out to have a plan for players to come in. It has left me in a pickle really - which one comes first? You can't end up with 10 strikers when you think some are leaving, but you also can't let everyone out at hte last minute and you're left with nothing.

"It has been a very difficult six or seven weeks for me. For one, it's an earlier transfer window but secondly I'm trying to learn about my players very quickly, and my budget in this league. It has been a really trick six or seven weeks, I've learned quickly, but I'm not going into this window with all the information. At the moment, we've got a lot of players, there's a lot of speculation but there hasn't been a lot of dealing yet."