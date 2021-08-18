No arguments from Addicks boss Adkins after Dons defeat

Ethan Robson battles for the ball against Charlton

Nigel Adkins admitted MK Dons deserved to pick up their first victory of the season on Tuesday at the expense of his Charlton Athletic side.

Despite taking the lead through Jayden Stockley, deservedly so after a strong opening period for the Addicks, Dons came back into it with a goal from Troy Parrott just three minutes later.

Mo Eisa’s second half winner came on 63 minutes as Dons cruised through to win, leaving Adkins and Charlton still searching for their first victory of the season.

“I thought the first 20 minutes were exceptional,” said Adkins afterwards. “We had a real good intensity about ourselves, great movement in front of the ball. We scored a great goal. For me, the first 20 minutes were very good, we had the momentum of the game.

“Then, unfortunately, not long after that we’ve gone and conceded from my point of view a very poor goal, we’ve gone and lost it. Then the momentum of the game changed then a little bit during that first-half. The goalkeeper made a fantastic save from Jayden Stockley just before half-time. A little through ball there from DJ, who I thought had a great first-half.

“So, it’s even at half-time but it’s fair to say that MK Dons got the better of the momentum early on the second-half and carried that through the game. They play a very good formation, the way they do. They moved the ball about. We wanted to press from the very beginning. We’ve done that in spells but sometimes when you don’t get it right teams can pass through you a little bit.

“At stages that happens a little bit. Then when the momentum of the game goes that way, sometimes it’s challenging.