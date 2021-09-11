Ethan Robson said there is no better feeling than scoring after he netted the winner in the 1-0 win over Portsmouth at Stadium MK

The midfielder, on loan from Blackpool, made a lung-busting run from his own penalty area to catch up with Scott Twine’s counterattack, finishing off from about 12 yards to secure the three points for Liam Manning’s side, lifting them to fifth in League One.

Not known in his career for his scoring prowess, Robson said he wants to add more goals to his game and was delighted to get off the mark for Dons.

“I'm delighted to get the goal - I'm looking to get more of them,” he said. “There's not better feeling, and to do it against a tough Portsmouth side, I'm over the moon.

“I thought I'd make the run, it was a great pass from Twiney and I managed to put it away.

“Today, we had five or six chances we could have put away, but when you're in the right moment and in the right position you have to put it away and thankfully I did that.

“I'm delighted to get off the mark, and to do it in front of our fans is brilliant. The Pompey fans didn't stop singing, our fans were brilliant so it was a brilliant afternoon. We can't take it for granted, we have to keep going and pushing on.