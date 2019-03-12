No conclusions to be drawn from Morecambe 'farce'

Paul Tisdale said he would not be rushing to any harsh conclusions after his side's 4-2 defeat at Morecambe on Tuesday night.

Dons five-game winning streak came to an end in emphatic fashion at the Globe Arena, with Storm Gareth seeing winds of over 50mph whipping around the ground. Though neither side were able to get to grips with the conditions, Morecambe raced into a 3-0 lead before a Kieran Agard brace gave Dons a glimmer of hope with 15 minutes to go.

But Aaron Collins' goal four minutes from time secured the points for the Shrimpers, though Dons boss Tisdale refused to be critical of his side after what he called a 'farce' of a game.

"It was disappointing to lose the game at this stage of the season," he said. "I can't work the game out. I don't even know where to start, it was a farce of a game. I'm disappointed we conceded four times, but you cannot prepare for that, coach, pick a team, direct – it was a farce of a game. You have to write it off and move on. It would be wrong of me to delve too deep into that. It was some evening.

"They got in front, so the pressure was on us. The wind was beyond difficult and it's not a surface conducive to playing on the ground. The second goal was a bit lucky, we were two goals behind. Even with 1,000 matches behind me, I don't know one thing to tell the players, one thing that would have changed it. It was a pickle of an evening.

"We made a decent fist of it coming back into it but the fourth goal killed us. We've lost three points, but we have to make sure it's no more than three points, in terms of confidence. I'm not going to assess and be too critical of my team."