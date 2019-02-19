No demands on injured players to make themselves seen

Injured players are sometimes seen behind the dugouts, or mixing it with the fans in the stands, but Paul Tisdale says he puts no demands on his unavailable squad players to make themselves seen at MK Dons games.

Away at Exeter, several Dons players were spotted behind the press box, while former loanee Rhys Healey mixed it with the fans away at Newport last week, just a few miles from his Cardiff City home.

With many miles clocked up in recent weeks, the Dons boss admitted he rarely calls for his players to be in attendance at games when they are out injured, instead preferring they recuperate in a way which suits the player best. That is not to say, though, he does not suggest it.

Tisdale said: "I don't make them, but sometimes you suggest, especially if it's a leader or senior player, they have responsibility, but I don't have any hard and fast rules. A lot of the time, the players want to come and they're always welcome. There are not real rules on that.

"But I take no umbrage with players being injured, he doesn't want to be injured and it's tough, sometimes the best way to get fit is to switch off and get through it without stress!"