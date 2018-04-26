No discussions on Ward's MK Dons future

Elliott Ward said there have been no talks with MK Dons regarding his future at the club.

The 33-year-old is has been at the club on loan from Blackburn Rovers since January, but while his parent club are heading up to the Championship next season, Dons look destined for League 2.

Ward, one of Dons' more consistent players since arriving during the January transfer window, said he hasn't held talks with the club regarding where he will be playing football next season, admitting he doesn't feel the midst of the relegation battle is the right time to be bringing it up.

"There are possibilities of anything, but it hasn't been spoken about. How can we talk about the future when we don't know where we're at? It hasn't been mentioned from either side for those reasons, and that's the right thing to do.

"I honestly don't know. I'm taking it game-by-game, trying to help the team get out of the trouble we've been in. At times, it hasn't been good enough from my side, but I have to keep going, and go again on Saturday if I'm picked."

Ward could be playing for the last time at Stadium MK on Saturday against Scunthorpe, and irrespective of the way the day ends, he hopes the side can put on a show for the fans in the last home game of the season.

He said: "Even though we've been in this situation, the fans have been there, sticking with us home and away. On Tuesday night, Bradford is a long way away but we still had fans cheering us on, willing us to win.

"We do owe them a massive amount because we are where we are because of our own downfall, but they've always been consistent. It's a chance to win for them on Saturday to show it means everything to us, as it does to them."