“No doubt we could use some help”: O’Hora backs Dons’ to bolster this week

The MK Dons players have faith the recruitment department will bring in the right bodies before the close of the transfer window on Friday, according to Warren O’Hora.

Three weeks after their last signing - Ash Hunter - came through the door, Dons have won four of five matches in League Two and sit top of the table at this early stage but the lack of depth in the side is becoming more apparent with each game.

While Alexander was able to call upon a fit-again MJ Williams on Saturday in the 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers, there are still areas head coach Graham Alexander is desperate to bolster before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

O’Hora, who has played every minute of football this season, said the players would love new bodies in the door to help lift the quality in the side, and had faith in Sporting Director Liam Sweeting’s department to get the right people through the door.

“We trust the club to go out and recruit the right players,” he said. “We can't afford to carry players. We don't need that. We need players who can come in and help. If they don't, you see the likes of Matt Dennis, MJ Williams, Brooklyn Ilunga and Ash Hunter - we've got good quality in there.

“You can’t just go out and pick anyone.

“There is no doubt we could use some help. I don't really know what goes on in the background, I just cross the line and play football.