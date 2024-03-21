No extra motivation needed ahead of Dons' clash with Stockport

Alex Gilbey

Skipper Alex Gilbey said MK Dons should have no added motivation to lift themselves for this Saturday’s promotion clash with Stockport County.

The Hatters side second in League Two, but Dons will jump above them in the standings with a win at Edgeley Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buoyed by a sold-out away end making their way to Greater Manchester for the 5.15pm kick-off, the game will also be covered by the television cameras – Dons’ first TV game since their Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City in December 2022.

With the race for automatic promotion reaching fever pitch in the final few weeks of the season, with a home game against league leaders Mansfield Town still to come, Gilbey said his team-mates have to thrive under the pressure and remind themselves that these are the sorts of games they grew up wanting to play in.

He said: “I saw the fans have sold out the away end which is amazing. Going to the team second in the league, live on Sky, what more could you want?

“It's exciting, everyone wants to play on telly. It'll be a new thing for a few of the lads but you have to embrace it, enjoy it and show people how good you are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We've got the best job in the world, the pressure is a privilege. So many people would want to be where we are, so we have to enjoy and embrace it.”

In taking on Stockport, who have two games in hand, Gilbey added: “It will be really tough. They're up there for a reason, and have been up there all season. They're a top team, with good individual players.

“When we go toe-to-toe with teams, when we're on the front foot, we're aggressive, we've a very, very good team.

“Stockport at home won't want us having it our own way, so we'll have to match up with them, and let our football do the talking.