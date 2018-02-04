No fairy tale return for Dean Lewington

Dean Lewington has been there, seen it and done it with MK Dons, but this could be his toughest challenge yet.

Exiled by former boss Robbie Neilson, Lewington returned to the club with the appointment of Dan Micciche, but it hasn't been the fairy tale return he wanted. Two defeats from two on his return not only to the fold but to the starting line-up have seen Dons crash out of the FA Cup to League 2 Coventry City, while dropping further into the relegation zone after losing to Walsall on Saturday.

"I'm happy to be back but it would be better if it was in nicer circumstances," the skipper said. "I'd rather be looking up the league rather than down it. But we are where we are and the job now is to get up that league.

"We sleepwalked into this situation. We had a good period back in September, October time. We got up to 10th and we were looking forward. But with Robbie going, it's a sign of where we are and how serious the situation is that the manager had to go.

"We've now got to piece together what is left and try to work to give us more of an identity and get us winning games.

"We're third from bottom - it's a relegation battle. The situation now is that we need points and we need them quickly.

Dean Lewington and Robbie Neilson didn't see eye-to-eye

"The one blessing we have is that we've got a lot of games left. We have got a bit of leaway but we'd like to do it sooner rather than later."

Lewington's role is different under Micciche than it has been previously. While he is back on the field, adorned with the captain's armband again, off the field, he is now a player-coach. It is a new level of responsibility for the 33-year-old, but he is keen not to confuse his roles while out on the field.

He said: "My job at the moment is not so much in the coaching, especially while I'm playing because you don't want to confuse the two roles, but I'll help out where I can. Like working on drills with the younger lads.

"I'm here to help anyway I can, behind the scenes and in the dressing room, just trying to be as positive an influence as I can on those around me."