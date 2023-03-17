News you can trust since 1981
No fears over Lewington’s fitness after making his Dons return

Aside from the standard aches and pains after the game, MK Dons’ captain made it through last Saturday’s return just fine

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:39 GMT- 2 min read

Captain Dean Lewington came out of his return to first team action stiff and sore last week but there are no signs of any issues with his hamstring.

The 38-year-old made his comeback after nearly four months out in the 1-0 win over Cambridge United last Saturday, playing for 66 minutes before making way for Henry Lawrence.

With Dons still light on numbers at the back, Lewington’s return has came at a vital time, and despite a few aches and pains following the game, head coach Mark Jackson said the skipper made it through unscathed.

“Lewie was great,” he said. “We knew where we'd be with him, so we modified the week to get the most out of him.

“He came through the game well, he was a bit stiff afterwards as everyone is but particularly when you've been out for a while. But he's experienced, he knew when to give me the nod to say that was it, which was inevitable.

“He'll get stronger as he goes along now.

“That performance was a credit to him and the medical staff who got him back to a level to make that impact.”

Dons will still be without Warren O’Hora this weekend for the trip to Accrington Stanley after surgery on his broken foot and Zak Jules will serve the second game of his three-match ban for violent conduct.

Anthony Stewart meanwhile is edging closer to being able to make his Dons debut though, taking part in light training with the squad for the first time on Thursday.

“That was a huge boost for him,” Jackson added. “He has been really frustrated not to show the team what he's about. For him to get back and to be a step closer to a return is really good.”

