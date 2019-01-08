No further interest from Dons in Coventry defender Camwell

MK Dons will not be continuing their interest in Coventry City defender Chris Camwell, the Citizen understands.

The 20-year-old defender has fallen down the pecking order for the Sky Blues this season, and has been training with Paul Tisdale's side in recent weeks with a view to a move.

Camwell played 90 minutes in Dons U23s' 2-2 draw with Peterborough in the Central Development League, but it it understood Dons are no longer interested in adding the defender this month.

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph, City manager Mark Robins said: "They are looking for someone to play understudy for left wing-back but it has to be right.

“It has to be right for us because they can’t just come and nick players for nothing.

“At the end of the day the lad needs to develop, there’s no doubt about it, and we have done quite a lot of work with Chris and he certainly won’t be given away for nothing.”

One positive from the game was Ryan Harley's return to first team action, having been out injured since August.