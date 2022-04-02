No injury concerns for Kesler-Hayden after physical Shrews clash

Kaine Kesler-Hayden needed treatment twice in the 2-0 win over Shrewsbury on Saturday. Despite coming off with 25 minutes to go, Liam Manning said the Aston Villa loanee is not carrying any major injury after the game.

Liam Manning eased any potential injury fears over Kaine Kesler-Hayden after the youngster was withdrawn from the 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

The 19-year-old twice needed treatment after some heavy-handed treatment from the travelling side, including a nasty looking impact on his right-ankle in the second-half.

After his involvement with England U20s in the week too, the Aston Villa loanee was taken off and replaced by Theo Corbeanu with 25 minutes to go at Stadium MK, but Manning said there were no big fears over his fitness.

“He took a few knocks, and I'm conscious he's been away on international duty,” Manning said. “It's easy to forget how young he is, he's only 19 and this is his first season in professional football.

“You talk about getting game hardened and getting games into your legs, well he's still a baby in that! It's a good learning experience for him, and it highlights how important it is to look after your body, how you rest and recover, how you fuel yourself to churn out a 60-game season.”