No long-term injury fears for Dons pair of Watson and Wickham

Tennai Watson limped out against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night. He joins Connor Wickham and Aden Baldwin in the treatment room.

Liam Manning remained hopeful of quick returns to action for both Tennai Watson and Connor Wickham.

Striker Wickham was not named in the squad to face either Rotherham or Cheltenha this week, having picked up an injury in training.

Watson meanwhile has been a stand-out performer for Dons recently but limped out after an hour against Cheltenham.

Given Wickham’s injury record in recent years, Manning dispelled fears of any long-term issues, while admitted in the immediate aftermath of the game on Tuesday, Watson’s injury still needed to settle.

“It is just a knock, he’ll be back with us again soon,” he said of Wickham.

On Watson, he added: “I quickly checked if he was OK after the game and he said he was fine but it’s one of that we’ll have to assess as time goes by.”