No major concerns over Dons’ defence after recent results

Dons’ defensive shortcomings in the last two games have certainly cost them points against Fleetwood Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Trailing twice in both games, Dons came away with just a point against teams who started 18th and 24th, conceding five goals. Prior to that, they had conceded that number in seven matches.

Rather than it being a fundamental change in the way Dons are setting up to defend, head coach Liam Manning said coming up against sides who sit back and want to hit his side on the counter have left his side a little more exposed than in previous games.

“Teams are setting up waiting to counter on us and waiting to play on our mistakes,” he said. “But at the same time, we don't want to be rigid and structured, constantly thinking about what might happen if we turn it over so we commit less bodies forward.

“The balance at times wasn't right at times against Fleetwood, but I'm pleased with the defensive side.

“What happens when you try to force things, you start to open up a little bit more, you start to rest mentally, and sometimes you make the mistakes you get hurt for.

“Over the course of September, we had two clean sheets, only conceded one at Gillingham. We have to find the right balance.