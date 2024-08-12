No major concerns over Maguire's injury after missing Dons' season opener
There are no major injury concerns surrounding Laurence Maguire despite the defender missing the first game of the season on Saturday.
The 27-year-old joined MK Dons from Chesterfield in the summer, and played the majority of the pre-season games on the left of the back three for Mike Williamson’s side.
But he was missing from Saturday’s League Two curtain raiser with Bradford City, owing to a back issue he picked up against Plymouth Argyle in the final friendly of the summer.
Maguire is unlikely to feature against Watford in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night at Vicarage Road, but Williamson hopes the ex-Crawley Town loanee could be back in contention again for this weekend’s trip to Colchester.
“Laurence tweaked his back against Plymouth, which is why he came off,” said the head coach. “We were hopeful, but he tried to train and it wasn't relieving and stiffened up.
“It won't be long term, but we have to look out for him as a precaution and hopefully he'll be back for the weekend.”
Williamson also reported there were no significant injury concerns to have come from Saturday’s defeat to Bradford City.
