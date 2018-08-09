No movements on deadline day for MK Dons

After bringing in 10 players this summer, the transfer deadline passed without any movement in or out for MK Dons.

Drawing a line under the tumultuous affair earlier than usual this season, the 5pm deadline came and went without a concrete approach for Chuks Aneke, who had been tipped for a move away from Stadium MK.

Jordan Moore-Taylor, Ryan Watson, Mitch Hancox, Lawson D'Ath, Jordan Houghton, Robbie Simpson, Ryan Harley, Mathieu Baudry, Baily Cargill and Stuart Moore were all drafted in by Paul Tisdale well in advance of the deadline, while only out-of-contract defender Scott Wootton has departed since the new manager's arrival in June.

There is still scope to bring in players though, with the loan window immediately opening with the passing of the transfer deadline, with EFL clubs able to bring in players on loan until August 31.