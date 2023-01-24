‘No news’ on new signings despite Dons being linked with Wycombe’s Kaikai

Rumours linking MK Dons with the signing of Wycombe Wanderers forward Sullay Kaikai may be premature with Mark Jackson saying there was ‘no news’ on imminent arrivals at Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

After completing their third signing of the window on Monday afternoon - that of Paris Maghoma on loan from Brentford - Dons were immediately linked with Kaikai, 27, as another player on their radar.

The forward signed for the Chairboys in the summer of 2021 but has made just 32 appearances for Gareth Ainsworth’s side and only 10 this season.

When asked about the potential of signing Kaikai, Jackson said: “There is no news on any new players coming in just yet. We're looking to add to our forward line, as well as the back line.