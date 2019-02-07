No-one's spot is safe at MK Dons

After picking up just 10 points from a possible 30, winning just three games, manager Paul Tisdale says no-one has cemented their spot in the MK Dons starting line-up.

Having taken the challenge to Lincoln in October and November, Dons turn of form has seen them tumble to sixth in League 2, with four defeat in their last five outings.

Form on the road has seen them pick up just a point since November 3, kept afloat by their home form alone.

Dean Lewington's frank assessment of Saturday's defeat to Exeter was 'embarrassing' and the manager warned none of his players are safe in the starting line-up.

"We're on a run at the moment that has not cemented anyone in the side," said Tisdale. "The teams has lost it's rhythm, and there are very few who are cemented in this team. It's an old cliché, but there are places up for grabs. If we win a few games, it may settle things down a bit. There are opportunities for everyone at the moment."

New signings Jake Hesketh and Stephen Walker made their debuts in the 3-1 defeat to Exeter City on Saturday, and after a week of training with their new team-mates, Tisdale feels they are settling nicely.

He said: "They've both shown signs of promise in training. Jake fits our style I hope, and Stephen is young, raw and full of talent, which we hope we can show sooner or later. Both players will get an opportunity and earn another. It's very early days."