No-one to blame for MK Dons' risky play before Reading's decisive goal

The MK Dons players must learn the 'why' as well as the 'how' in Mike Williamson's vision

The teething issues of integrating a new style showed in MK Dons' play which led to Reading's third and decisive goal in Saturday's FA Cup defeat.

Having conceded four minutes earlier to go 2-1 down at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, keeper Michael Kelly's risky pass to an under pressure MJ Williams ultimately led to a three-on-one for the home side as the former Bolton man lost the ball six yards out, allowing Lewis Wing to tap in from close range to put the game almost out of sight.

It was a mistake most Dons fans had hoped they had seen the last of when Russell Martin departed the club in the summer of 2021, but Mike Williamson looks to be employing a similar style.

Quick to absolve both Kelly and Williams of any blame for the goal, Williamson said it is still very early on in the long-term plan to get MK Dons playing the way he sees fit and that mistakes like the one he saw on Saturday are to be expected at this stage.

"It's up to us to get them to understand that," he said. "In the second-half, there were numerous times we played into traps, the courage and conviction we did it with was fantastic but we sometimes lose sight of why we're doing it.

"We've asked the keepers to play in those areas, so it's up to me to give the details and to find a way, when we're pinned in, that we've got those outlets.

"They're all buying in and doing what's asked of them. It's taking time to get them to understand why we're playing the way we are. Ideally, you have all this in pre-season, but we're doing it in games.

"But this is where the harshest lessons are being learned but I'm pleased with what I've seen and it gives me question marks for next week.