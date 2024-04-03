No pain for Dean throughout his two months in the Dons treatment room

Max Dean

Forced into a two-month spell on the sidelines was more painful than the injury which caused Max Dean’s absence.

The 20-year-old missed 11 games for Mike Williamson’s side with a hamstring issue, but the striker admitted he felt no pain throughout his rehab.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It made for a frustrating time for Dean, who was desperate to make his comeback to first-team action as soon as possible, but had to remain patient.

“I didn't! (feel anything)!” he said. “I felt it on the first day, but the physio told me it was one of those you don't necessarily feel.

“From my point of view, it was annoying because I felt I could get back out there. But the physios know best, and it's all come good.

“It was a killer. When the team was winning or losing, I was just desperate to be back out there. I had to listen to the physios, they know best, so it was a waiting game. “I'm feeling good, getting a lot of training in, so I'm just looking to get fitter and fitter in the final games.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

His return in the last couple of weeks has been met with rejoice from the MK Dons supporters, who rubbed shoulders with him during the fiery clash with AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane last month.

Dean could not resist a shot at Dons’ biggest rivals, saying: “I went to the derby... It was their cup final wasn't it. We'll see where we both finish up at the end of the season.