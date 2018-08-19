'No players ruled out' by Tisdale at MK Dons

Paul Tisdale has warned his squad players to up their game if they are to make it into his starting line-up this season.

Fans have been left wondering where Scottish duo Aidan Nesbitt and Robbie Muirhead are this season, with the latter playing just 13 minutes under Tisdale so far, while Nesbitt has only been an unused substitute in one game - the Carabao Cup win over Charlton.

Ten players joined the ranks at Stadium MK this summer, and Tisdale did not rule out players potentially leaving the club on loan before the end of the month.

The Dons manager though said he will pick players based on whether they suit the style he wants to play ahead of a game, but will not rule out players from any situation if they choose to remain a part of his squad/

He said: "I'm selecting players into the squad which best suits the requirements I'm asking of the team. I'm making a selection, it's selective from me and so far I'm very pleased with what the players have done. Any players on the outside certainly won't be written off but also have a target to force themselves in, and that goes for any player."