No pressure on Dons to beat Leicester but they want to cause a Carabao Cup upset

Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City is a free hit for MK Dons, but Jack Tucker hopes they can spring a surprise.

The Foxes, who sit 13th in the Premier League, haven’t played since the start of the World Cup, and head to Stadium MK ahead of their first top flight game, which will take place on Boxing Day.

Dons meanwhile have endured a tough time of late, sacking head coach Liam Manning as they dropped deeper in the League One relegation zone before picking up their first win in nearly two months on Saturday.

Tucker, who netted his first Dons goal in the 2-0 win over Portsmouth at the weekend, said the managerless side can go into tomorrow night’s game at Stadium MK with the pressure off, but with eyes on a shock result to see them through to the quarter finals.

“To an extent - we have our own expectations going into the game, and we know what we can do when we are at it,” he said.

“Hopefully, it's a chance to go and win the game. We fully believe we can do it.

