No psychological issues with McGrandles' mask

Conor McGrandles said winning a header immediately after kick off helped him shake off any nerves he had about wearing his protective mask.

The Scot suffered facial fractures in a clash in the last minute against Oldham Athletic on the final day of the season - injuries which ruled him out for 14 weeks.

After making his return in the Checkatrade Trophy with a mask to protect his injury, it was not until his first league game back that he felt comfortable again.

"The first thing Morecambe did was put it right on my head, and it was the best thing that could have happened," he said. "About 30 seconds later, I didn't even think about it and I went up for it. I'm just glad it didn't play on my mind.

"I'll wear it until I feel comfortable without it. At the moment, I'll have it for a few more games, then train without it and see if I can get through a game without it.

"I'd players playing in seen masks before, but I didn't really know what it was going to be like. Everyone was having a go with it when it came, but it's moulded to my face, and I've got a small head so it was tight on everyone else!"