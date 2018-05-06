No rest over the summer for Kieran Agard

Kieran Agard won't be having many beers on the beach this summer as he looks to hit the ground running in pre-season.

Following MK Dons' relegation to League 2, Agard wants the club to mount a serious challenge for the title but knows a lot will change on and off the pitch before they report back in June.

But while the managerial decisions and indeed who will stay and go on the playing staff are out of his hands, Agard said he won't be able to let his hair down too much over the summer.

"It gives us a chance to take a break, rest up completely," he said. "You have to keep ticking over because the competition is so high, you don't want to be left behind. The break gets shorter because you have to keep fit.

"You have to look after yourself, eating and drinking as well as the fitness. You have to remain in tip top condition... so it will only be a couple of beers!

"We can't control that, we have to focus on ourselves and what we're doing. We've got individual programmes to stick to and come back ready to go. There will be a lot of changes but you can only worry about yourself.

"You go away, trying to look forward and to pre-season, hitting the ground running. Obviously you'll have little flashbacks, little reminders of the season. But you have to use that as fuel to go again."

The striker, who has a year left on his contract, scored Dons' last goal on League 1 on Saturday in the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury on the final day of the season, admitted he was disappointed with his goal tally for the season - scoring eight.

He said: " I was disappointed with my tally, because I like to score but it wasn't to be this season.

"It was a disappointing season but we worked hard today. It was good to get a win for the travelling fans.

"Mentally as much as anything, we wanted to come here and win and I hope that puts us in good stead. The boys will go way now, rest up and we need to hit the ground running.

"The fans were fantastic today and I was thankful I had the chance to give them something to celebrate. From the first minute we worked extremely hard."